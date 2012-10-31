UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina Q3 net profit up to 629 mln pesos

BUENOS AIRES Oct 31 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 2.1 percent from a year before, thanks to hefty sales.

The company, controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia , said its net profit totaled 629 million pesos ($134 million) from July through September compared with 616 million pesos in the same period last year.

The quarterly net came in above market expectations. Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the figure at a median of 600 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 590 million to 605 million pesos.

Telecom Argentina's quarterly sales jumped 18 percent from a year earlier to 5.65 billion pesos, boosted by a 31 percent increase in fixed data transmission services, a 29 percent jump in Internet, and an 18 percent rise in mobile services.

In the January-September period, sales were up 20 percent to 16.03 billion pesos, driven by the same segments, the company said in a statement to the Argentine market regulator, CNV.