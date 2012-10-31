UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina Q3 net profit up to 629 mln pesos

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 31 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 2.1 percent from a year before, thanks to hefty sales.
The company, controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia , said its net profit totaled 629 million pesos ($134 million) from July through September compared with 616 million pesos in the same period last year.
The quarterly net came in above market expectations. Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the figure at a median of 600 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 590 million to 605 million pesos.
Telecom Argentina's quarterly sales jumped 18 percent from a year earlier to 5.65 billion pesos, boosted by a 31 percent increase in fixed data transmission services, a 29 percent jump in Internet, and an 18 percent rise in mobile services.
In the January-September period, sales were up 20 percent to 16.03 billion pesos, driven by the same segments, the company said in a statement to the Argentine market regulator, CNV.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.