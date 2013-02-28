版本:
Telecom Argentina says 2012 net profit rises 7 percent

BUENOS AIRES Feb 28 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Thursday a net profit of 2.73 billion pesos ($555 million) in 2012, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia .
