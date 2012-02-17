UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina 4th-qtr net profit rises 18 pct

* Mobile phone, broadband services boost earnings
* Reuters poll saw net quarterly profit up 25 pct
Feb 17 Telecom Argentina SA
, one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported an
18 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit on Friday, boosted
by its mobile phone and broadband businesses but trailing
analysts' expectations.
The company's earnings were 604 million pesos ($140.3
million), below the median outlook of a Reuters poll for a net
profit of 640 million pesos.
The company's shares in Buenos Aires were up 0.8 percent at
19.8 pesos per share in morning trade, in line with the rest of
the market.
Telecom Argentina, which registered a 512 million peso net
profit in the last quarter of 2010, has a weighting of 8 percent
in the country's MerVal share index.
It is controlled by Telecom Italia, with most of
the rest of the capital held by an Argentine investor group run
by the Werthein family.