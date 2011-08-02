UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina H1 net profit up 41 pct on year

* Telecoms co first-half net profit rises 41 pct yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) (TEO.N), one of Argentina's top telephone companies, on Tuesday reported a 41 percent increase in first-half net profit, partly driven by higher mobile phone and Internet sales.

The company posted a slightly higher-than-expected profit of 1.22 billion pesos ($286 million) in the first half of the year, up from 865 million pesos in the same period of 2010.

A Reuters poll of four analysts forecast a net profit of 1.21 billion pesos between January and June of this year, according to the median outlook.

In the second quarter, net profit jumped 30 percent year on year to 588 million pesos, the company said in a statement to the country's securities regulator.

Telecom Argentina is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and an Argentine investor group run by the Werthein family. ($1 = 4.2700 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)