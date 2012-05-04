UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina 1st-qtr net profit rises 11 pct

Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top
telephone companies, reported an 11-percent rise in its first
quarter net earnings on Friday, citing a bigger operating profit
and improved financial results.
A company statement said net profit during January and March
totaled 708 million pesos ($162 million), up from a revised 640
million peso profit a year before and beating market
expectations.
A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast quarterly net
profit at a median of 626 million pesos.
The telecommunications company is controlled by Telecom
Italia and an Argentine investor group.
Consolidated revenue rose 24 percent during the first
quarter, with Internet and mobile sales performing especially
well.