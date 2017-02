BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) (TEO.N), one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported on Tuesday a net profit of 1.22 billion pesos ($285 million) for the first half of the year.

Telecom Argentina reported a net profit of 865 million pesos in the same period a year ago. The company is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and an Argentine investor group run by the Werthein family. ($1 = 4.2700 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)