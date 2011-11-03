Telecom Argentina 3rd-qtr net profit 602 mln pesos

BUENOS AIRES Nov 3 Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) (TEO.N), one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported on Thursday a third-quarter net profit of 602 million pesos ($136 million), compared with a 444 million peso profit a year before.

The net profit was slightly higher than market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 601 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 577 million to 618 million pesos.

The company is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and an Argentine investor group run by the Werthein family. ($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)