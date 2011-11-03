UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina 3rd-qtr net profit up 36 pct

* Third-quarter earnings slightly beats market view

* Net sales up on Internet, mobile phone services

(Adds net sales, share price)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA) (TEO.N), one of Argentina's top telephone companies, said on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose 36 percent from a year before to 602 million pesos ($136 million), partly due to strong mobile phone and broadband sales.

The company's net profit slightly beat market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 601 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 577 million to 618 million pesos.

The company reported a 444 million peso net profit for the third quarter of last year.

Quarterly net sales rose 27 percent year-on-year to 4.77 billion pesos, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

The company is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and an Argentine investor group run by the Werthein family.

Telecom Argentina shares in Buenos Aires were up 0.26 percent at 19.30 pesos per share at 1405 GMT. ($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)