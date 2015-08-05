Telecom Italia to make provisions over antitrust lawsuits - source

MILAN Aug 5 Telecom Italia will set
aside money in results this week to cover risks connected to
antitrust lawsuits from rivals seeking about 4 billion euros
($4.4 billion) in damages, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
The source did not quantify the amount of money that would
be put aside. According to figures published by the Italian
phone company on its website, analysts are on average expecting
it to take one-off charges of 309 million euros ($336 million).
At least two analysts are including provisions to cover
antitrust lawsuits in their estimates.
Telecom Italia is expected to release first-half results on
Friday.
Mobile phone giant Vodafone sued the former Italian
phone monopoly two years ago for abusing its dominant position
in its home market, seeking over 1 billion euros in damages.
Other telecoms firms have also sued Telecom Italia on
competition grounds in recent years.
Swisscom's Italian broadband unit Fastweb is
seeking damages of 1.74 billion euros, internet firm Tiscali
is seeking 285 million, while small telecoms firms
Eutelia, Voiceplus and Teleunit are seeking a combined sum of
nearly 1.1 billion, according to Telecom Italia's 2014 annual
report.
In 2013, Italy's competition authority fined Telecom Italia
about 104 million euros for abusing its dominant market position
as owner and manager of the country's largest fixed-line phone
network. The fine was upheld by Italy's top court in May.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
