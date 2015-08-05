Telecom Italia eyes settlement to stop 4 bln euro antitrust claims - sources

MILAN Aug 5 Telecom Italia is
considering the possibility of settling separate antitrust
disputes with rivals to stop damage claims for around 4 billion
euros ($4.6 billion), two sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Mobile phone giant Vodafone sued the former Italian
phone monopoly two years ago for abusing its dominant position
in its home market, seeking over 1 billion euros in damages.
Other telecoms firms have also sued Telecom Italia on
competition grounds in recent years. Swisscom's
Italian broadband unit Fastweb is seeking damages of 1.74
billion euros, internet firm Tiscali is seeking 285
million, while small telecoms firms Eutelia, Voiceplus and
Teleunit are seeking a combined sum of nearly 1.1 billion.
The sources gave no indication on the status of any
potential talks. A settlement, if reached, would allow the
parties to bypass long judicial proceedings.
Telecom Italia is expected to make provisions for at least
300 million euros to cover risks connected to the lawsuits.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
