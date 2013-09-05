AT&T, America Movil, Sawiris sound out T.Italia investors -source

MILAN, Sept 5 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil have approached the core Telecom Italia investors who want to exit their unprofitable investment in the Italian group, a source familiar with the situation said.

Contact is at a preliminary stage and the three players had not formally expressed an interest, the source added.

The board of Telecom Italia is meeting on Sept. 19 and its chairman Franco Bernabe is seeking a new investor ahead of the meeting.

Telecom Italia is 22.4 percent-owned by Telco, which is in turn controlled by banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo, insurer Generali and telecoms operator Telefonica.

AT&T declined to comment. Sawiris, America Movil and Telecom Italia were not immediately available for comment.