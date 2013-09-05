America Movil not in talks with Telecom Italia shareholders -CFO

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil is not in talks with shareholders of Telecom Italia regarding any share purchases, a top executive at the Mexican company said on Thursday.
Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after surging on takeover speculation on Thursday. Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T Inc and America Movil have all made contact with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecom group, a source told Reuters.
"I can categorically deny that," America Movil chief financial officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked about the speculation. "We have not had any contact."
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook