Fintech launches bid for Telecom Argentina Class B shares

BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Investment firm Fintech
launched a bid on Tuesday for Class B shares of Telecom Italia's
Argentine unit listed on the Buenos Aires Merval stock
exchange, the company said in a statement.
Fintech, the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David
Martinez, said it was offering 46 Argentine pesos per share. The
bid did not include Class C shares which are owned by the main
shareholders.
Argentina's telecoms regulator last October blocked the sale
of Telecom Argentina to Fintech, saying the company had no
expertise in telecommunications.
Telecom Italia had agreed in November 2013 to sell its
controlling stake in Telecom Argentina's holding company Sofora
to Fintech for $960 million.
A 17 percent stake in Sofora was transferred to Fintech in
October 2014 for $216 million, while the remaining 51 percent
was to be sold after the regulator approved the deal.
Under the terms, Telecom Italia and Fintech have until the
end of April 2017 to close the sale.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Diane Craft)