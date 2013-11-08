版本:
2013年 11月 8日

Investment fund Fintech in talks for Telecom Argentina stake

BUENOS AIRES Nov 8 Investment fund Fintech is in talks with Telecom Italia to buy a controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, said a spokesman for Argentina's media regulator on Friday.

Telecom Italia earlier said it had received a $1 billion offer for its 22.7 percent stake in its Argentine affiliate, without identifying the bidder.
