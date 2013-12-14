Blackrock doubles stake in Telecom Italia to 10 pct

MILAN Dec 14 BlackRock Inc almost
doubled its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent at
the end of November to become its second-largest shareholder,
according to documents published by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The move by the world's largest money manager could
potentially tip the balance at a shareholder meeting due to vote
on a proposal to oust the board of the Italian phone company.
Businessman Marco Fossati, an influential investor with a 5
percent stake, and small shareholders group ASATI are seeking
the dismissal of the board, saying they favour the interests of
core shareholders such as Spain's Telefonica.
If a majority of shareholders ditch the current board, led
by Chief Executive Marco Patuano, they would then choose a new
team of directors. The shareholder meeting is due to take place
on Dec. 20.
Telefonica owns 6.6 percent of holding company Telco, which
controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake and whose
Italian investors are insurer Generali and banks
Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo.
Blackrock's stake in Telecom Italia is split among several
funds.