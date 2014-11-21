Telecom Italia likely to sell Brazil towers to American Tower-sources

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
BARCELONA/MILAN Nov 21 Telecom Italia will likely sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit to American Tower Corp for almost the full targeted amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
According to one of the sources, a deal has already been worked out and could be announced at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Friday.
Telecom Italia declined to comment, while American Tower did not respond to an emailed request for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute