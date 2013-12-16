版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 01:30 BJT

Telecom Italia rebel investor proposes candidates for new board

MILAN Dec 16 Findim Group, a rebel investor in Telecom Italia which wants the board of the company revoked at a shareholder meeting this week, on Monday submitted its slate of five candidates to take over as directors.

Findim, headed by businessman Marco Fossati, owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia and is the company's third biggest shareholder after U.S. fund BlackRock increased its stake to 7.8 percent.

The list it submitted for the board includes Vito Gamberale, head of investment fund F2i, and Franco Lombardi, head of retail Telecom Italia shareholders group ASATI.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐