Telecom Italia says has no plans to sell TIM Brasil

MILAN Dec 2 Telecom Italia has had no
contact with potential buyers of its stake in Brazilian unit TIM
Participacoes and has no plans to sell, it said on
Monday, dismissing press reports about a possible deal.
The Brazilian authorities are concerned about competition in
the local market after Spanish group Telefonica, TIM
Participacoes's biggest rival in Brazil, moved to increase its
holding in Telecom Italia.
Telecom Italia has repeatedly said that its majority stake
in TIM Participacoes is a strategic asset, although has not
closed the door to the idea of a sale at the right price.
"The company reaffirms the strategic importance for the
group of its shareholding in TIM Brasil and in the Brazilian
market, denying that there are any ongoing contacts with
potential buyers," Telecom Italia said in a statement on Monday
following a request by Italian market regulator Consob.
"Telecom Italia wishes to make clear that the rumours of
presumed plans for the deconsolidation and/or total or partial
valuation of the Brazilian asset, described and repeated by
journalists, pundits and analysts are inferences wholly without
foundation," it said.
Telefonica agreed in September to gradually boost
its stake in the holding company that owns 22.4 percent of
Telecom Italia and controls its board.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters the
Spanish group would seek a sale or break-up of TIM
Participacoes, which has a current market capitalisation of
around $12 billion, from the middle of next year.
Telecom Italia has a stake of nearly 67 percent in TIM
Participacoes, held by TIM Brasil Servisos e Participacoes SA,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Telefonica's Vivo business is the market leader in Brazil's
mobile market with a 28.7 percent market share, while TIM
Participacoes has 27.2 percent, America Movil's Claro
has 25 percent and Oi SA 18.6 percent, according to
the industry regulator's data.