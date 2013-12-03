TIM Brasil not up for sale, CEO says

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
BRASILIA Dec 3 Telecom Italia is not carrying out any formal or informal process at the moment to sell its Brazilian affiliate TIM Participacoes, TIM's Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.