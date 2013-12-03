版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 02:14 BJT

TIM Brasil not up for sale, CEO says

BRASILIA Dec 3 Telecom Italia is not carrying out any formal or informal process at the moment to sell its Brazilian affiliate TIM Participacoes, TIM's Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐