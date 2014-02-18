Telecom Italia CEO says no bids, talks under way for TIM Brasil

Mexico's Femsa reports 9.7 pct yr/yr rise in net profit in Q1
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit on Friday.
BRASILIA Feb 18 No bidding or negotiations are under way for the sale of Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, the chief executive officer of its parent company, Telecom Italia, reiterated on Tuesday.
TIM is increasing investments in Brazil to 4 billion reais ($1.7 billion) this year and 11 billion reais by 2016, Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano told journalists after meeting with Brazil's communications minister.
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan received the approval of 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday after the pay structure for Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was simplified.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S