版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 22:01 BJT

Telecom Italia CEO says no bids, talks under way for TIM Brasil

BRASILIA Feb 18 No bidding or negotiations are under way for the sale of Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, the chief executive officer of its parent company, Telecom Italia, reiterated on Tuesday.

TIM is increasing investments in Brazil to 4 billion reais ($1.7 billion) this year and 11 billion reais by 2016, Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano told journalists after meeting with Brazil's communications minister.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐