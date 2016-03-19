Telecom Italia's chief executive Patuano has resigned - sources

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia's chief executive Marco Patuano has submitted his resignation, three sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
A fourth source said Patuano's resignation would be formalised within the next two to three days.
Two of the sources said the rest of the board would remain in place and Chairman Giuseppe Recchi will stand in as CEO until a replacement for Patuano is found.
There were media reports earlier this month that Patuano might leave, following pressure for a restructuring of the Italian company from its top shareholder, French media group Vivendi.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".