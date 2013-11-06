Telecom Italia rebel investor calls for Brazil partnership -sources

MILAN Nov 6 Telecom Italia rebel
investor Marco Fossati told an analyst meeting that a
partnership with Vivendi's GVT subsidiary in Brazil
would help the Italian phone group relaunch its business, two
participants at the meeting said on Wednesday.
The Italian businessman flew to London on Wednesday to
outline his plans for the heavily indebted company following his
request last month to call a shareholder meeting to decide on an
overhaul of the group's board.
"A lot of his turnaround plan is about partnering for
growth. The example he brought up was obviously GVT in Brazil,"
one of the analysts told Reuters.
"He also said there were opportunities for Telecom Italia to
partner with other wireless carriers around the globe".
Fossati also called for Telecom Italia to raise funds
through the issue of a convertible bond and the sale of real
estate and of its Italian mobile towers business, said the
participants, who asked not to be named.
Fossati, whose holding Findim owns 5 percent of Telecom
Italia but is not part of the Telco group that controls the
Italian company's board, could not be reached for comment.
His proposal for a partnership in Brazil is likely to clash
with plans by Spanish company Telefonica, which has
agreed to gradually take over Telco and is instead eyeing a sale
of Telecom Italia's Brazil unit TIM in 2014.
Telecom Italia's board is due to meet on Thursday to approve
a new three-year business plan, which could include a capital
increase of up to 2 billion euros, asset sales and a dividend
cut, sources close to the matter said.
The board is expected to call a shareholders meeting to
decide on Fossati's request for a board overhaul.