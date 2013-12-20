Italy PM Letta says government takes no side over Telecom Italia

BRUSSELS Dec 20 Prime Minister Enrico Letta
pledged on Friday to protect investment in Italy's
telecommunications network but said the government took no side
in a dispute over the role of Telecom Italia's main
shareholder, Spanish group Telefonica.
"Telecom Italia is a private company. There are market rules
which have to be respected. The market is open to international
and foreign investors," he told reporters.
"The network is a strategic asset for the country, even if
it's privately held," he said, adding that the government was
"absolutely committed to guaranteeing the maximum level of
investment".
He rejected a proposal from a senator in his own centre-left
Democratic Party to change the threshold at which an investor is
obliged to make a full takeover offer, generally seen as a means
of making it more difficult for Telefonica to acquire full
control of Telecom Italia.
"The government does not support any player on the field. I
don't think parliament should pass laws which helps one
particular player against another," he said.