Italy PM Letta says government takes no side over Telecom Italia

BRUSSELS Dec 20 Prime Minister Enrico Letta pledged on Friday to protect investment in Italy's telecommunications network but said the government took no side in a dispute over the role of Telecom Italia's main shareholder, Spanish group Telefonica.

"Telecom Italia is a private company. There are market rules which have to be respected. The market is open to international and foreign investors," he told reporters.

"The network is a strategic asset for the country, even if it's privately held," he said, adding that the government was "absolutely committed to guaranteeing the maximum level of investment".

He rejected a proposal from a senator in his own centre-left Democratic Party to change the threshold at which an investor is obliged to make a full takeover offer, generally seen as a means of making it more difficult for Telefonica to acquire full control of Telecom Italia.

"The government does not support any player on the field. I don't think parliament should pass laws which helps one particular player against another," he said.