UPDATE 1-JP Morgan has potential 10.1 pct stake in Telecom Italia

(Adds background)
MILAN Dec 7 U.S. investment bank JP Morgan
has built up a long position equivalent to a 10.134
percent stake in Telecom Italia, a filing by Italian
market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.
News of the investment comes amid a shake-up in Telecom
Italia's shareholder base after French entrepreneur Xavier Niel,
founder of low-cost telecoms group Iliad, bought
options at the end of October allowing him to buy a 15.1 percent
stake in the Italian group.
That would make him Telecom Italia's second biggest
shareholder, behind French group Vivendi, which has
gradually built up a 20.1 percent stake in the company.
Consob said that JP Morgan's position included a previously
disclosed, actual stake of 4.515 percent. The rest is held
through call options that can be exercised at different dates up
to July 7, 2017 and other contracts, Consob said without giving
details.
The position was held as of Nov. 26, when tighter disclosure
rules about stakes held in listed Italian companies came into
force.
The Italian press has speculated that the U.S. bank could
have acted as a counterpart to Niel in his investment.
JP Morgan declined to comment.
Telecom Italia is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Dec.
15 to vote on a proposal by Vivendi to appoint four Vivendi
representatives to the Telecom Italia board.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Susan Fenton)