Telecom Italia agrees pay-TV content deal with Mediaset - sources

MILAN Aug 5 Italian phone group Telecom Italia
has reached an agreement with Mediaset to sell the
broadcaster's pay-TV content to its own clients, two sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Confirming a report in Italian business daily Il Sole 24
Ore, the sources said the deal could be announced soon.
Telecom Italia and Mediaset, which is controlled by former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The deal with Mediaset, which follows a similar agreement
with the Italian unit of European pay-TV group Sky, is
part of Telecom Italia's strategy to sell broadband connections
and help pay for costly investments to upgrade its network.
Telecom Italia will also offer TV series and movies from
Netflix to its clients as part of a deal with the U.S.
Internet television group.
