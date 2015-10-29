版本:
Xavier Niel takes positions in Telecom Italia -Consob

MILAN Oct 29 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, held long positions in Telecom Italia equivalent to a voting stake of 11.209 percent as of Oct. 21 , a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed on Thursday.

The positions include a potential voting stake of 6.1 percent deriving from call options. Niel also has other long positions equivalent to 5.109 percent, the filing said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

