Iliad founder Xavier Niel raises holding in Telecom Italia to 15.143 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MILAN Oct 30 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.
The stake is held through call option contracts and other positions, the regulator said in the filing on Friday, a day after it emerged that Niel had a position equivalent to 11.2 percent of the Italian company.
Niel's investment makes the telecoms tycoon the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest carrier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.