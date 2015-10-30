UPDATE 1-Iliad founder Xavier Niel raises holding in Telecom Italia to 15 pct

(Adds background)

MILAN Oct 30 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.

The stake is held through call option contracts and other positions, the regulator said in the filing on Friday, a day after it emerged that Niel had a position that amounted to a 11.2 percent holding in the Italian company.

Consob said the potential stake was increased on Oct. 27.

Niel's investment makes the telecoms tycoon the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest carrier.

However, it remains far from clear what lies behind the two men's drive to build stakes in the Italian telecoms company, with some analysts suggesting it is a speculative move rather than part of a broader industrial strategy.

News of Niel's surprise arrival at Telecom Italia sent shares up as much as 11 percent on Thursday, to highs not seen since mid-2008, before paring back gains to close up 9 percent.

The heavily indebted firm has been seen by bankers and sector executives as a takeover target as telecoms consolidation picks up because of its smaller size - it is present only in its home market and Brazil - as well as its untapped potential in Italy, where it faces no competition from cable operators.

It remains to be seen how Niel's investment will be received by Rome, which has to date welcomed Vivendi's presence at Telecom Italia. Bollore is well-known in Italian business and political circles since he has been a long-time shareholder of influential investment bank Mediobanca.

Both Italy and France are looking to build up their national champions in numerous sectors and create larger groups capable of competing against ever bigger global companies.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)