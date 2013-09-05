Telecom Italia seeks new investor - sources

MILAN, Sept 5 Telecom Italia's Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe is looking for alternatives to the current shareholder structure and aims to present a solution to board members at a meeting on Sept. 19, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Italian shareholders in Telco, the holding company that owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, have indicated they would be ready to sell their stakes.

"Bernabe plans to the get to the meeting with a possible solution," one of the sources said.

A second source said that Bernabe would like to be able to present a "white knight" to the board.

Shareholders in Telco can leave a pact due to expire in 2015 if they announce their decision by the end of September.

Shares in Telecom Italia rose 5 percent by 0824 GMT with traded volumes already above the daily average of the past month.