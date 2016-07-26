Telecom Italia slightly raises FY guidance after H1 beat

MILAN, July 26 Telecom Italia on
Tuesday nudged up its guidance for domestic core earnings this
year after reporting better-than-expected first-half results,
helped by stronger performance from its mobile operations.
Italy's biggest phone group, controlled by French media
group Vivendi, said it expects low single digit growth
in domestic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in 2016 on an organic basis. The company
earlier guided to "at least stable" domestic EBITDA this year.
First-half EBITDA for the whole group, which also includes
its Brazilian operations, rose 2.4 percent to 3.726 billion
euros ($4.09 billion), above a consensus of analysts' forecasts
of 3.62 billion euros provided by the company.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new
sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal
amid competitions from Internet rivals, fell 9.9 percent in the
first six months to 9.096 billion euros, compared with an
analyst consensus of 9.08 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)