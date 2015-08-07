UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia steps up investment as broadband demand grows

* H1 EBITDA 3.63 bln euros, missing expectations for 3.76
bln
* Q2 domestic underlying EBITDA down 2.7 pct vs 4.8 pct in
Q1
* H1 investments rise 26 pct to 2.1 bln euros
(Adds investment plans, comment by analyst, share price)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 7 Telecom Italia has
stepped up spending on modernising its networks to exploit
growing demand for broadband services, it said on Friday, as it
prepares for a changing mobile market with the merger of rival
network operators Wind and 3 Italia.
In the first set of results since Vincent Bollore's French
media group Vivendi became its largest investor,
Italy's biggest phone group said first-half investments rose 26
percent to 2.1 billion euros and a shift into providing media
content was starting to bear fruit.
Chief Executive Marco Patuano has signed deals with TV firms
Netflix, Sky and Mediaset to help
return its domestic business to growth in 2017 and end years of
focusing on cutting debt.
"Our agreements with national and international TV players
are driving the demand for ultra (fast) broadband connection,"
he said in a statement on Friday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged 7 billion
euros in public money to help roll out super-fast cables across
the country, in a priority project he believes will help revive
Italy's economy after three years of recession.
Meanwhile the network operators in Italy now have renewed
hope for an end to a long price war that has cost them billions
of euros in lost income, after Vimpelcom and CK
Hutchison agreed on Thursday to merge their Italian
mobile businesses, Wind and 3 Italia.
Patuano said on Friday that news of the merger could only
improve the situation with regard to margins in the Italian
market.
Telecom Italia reported on Friday that its core earnings in
the first half of the year fell 16.4 percent in the first half,
hit by 399 million euros ($436 million) in one-off charges, for
what it said were regulatory and legal risks, and lower revenue
in both Italy and Brazil, its two main markets.
First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 3.63 billion euros, which the
company said was below the average of analysts' forecasts of
3.76 billion euros.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly fell 4.3 percent to
10.1 billion euros, matching analyst expectations.
However, the decline in the company's reported domestic
EBITDA before one-offs narrowed to 2.7 percent in the second
quarter from 4.8 percent in the first and it said its operating
performance would gradually improve in Italy and Brazil this
year.
"Telecom looks to be effectively executing on its strategy,"
Jefferies Equity Research said.
By 1037 GMT Telecom Italia's shares were up 0.1 percent at
1.222 euros. In the last six months the stock has risen 27
percent, outperforming a 9 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600
telecoms sector index, mainly due to expectations of
the mobile market consolidation.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)