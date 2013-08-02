UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia cuts profit target as price war bites

* Eyes mobile consolidation after Hutchison talks collapse
* Core profit seen falling by mid-single-digits in 2013
* Confirms plan to spin off network
* Shares close 4.2 percent lower
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 2 Telecom Italia warned
profit will fall faster than it had previously thought this
year, as a price war for mobile phone services and the deep
economic recession in Italy bite.
The profit warning reignited investors' concerns that
Italy's biggest phone group by market share might have to tap
shareholders for cash to meet its debt reduction target and keep
an investment-grade rating, sending its shares down 4.2 percent
on Friday.
Telecom Italia stuck to its target to cut net debt, rated at
just one level above "junk" status, to below 27 billion euros
($35.7 billion) at the end of the year from 28.8 billion at the
end of June.
The company has struggled to grow because of the six-year
long economic downturn and needs to find other sources of
finance after attempts to bring new investors on board failed.
On Friday it confirmed plans to issue up to 3 billion euros of
hybrid debt.
Excluding currency fluctuations and other items, it now
expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to drop at a mid-single-digit rate in
2013, from previous guidance of a low single-digit fall.
Chairman and Chief Executive Franco Bernabe, who has been
steadily cutting costs but has failed to forge tie-ups because
of opposition from controlling shareholders, dismissed the need
for a rights issue or sale of the company's Brazilian business
TIM Participacoes.
He said competition among mobile operators, which hit
profitability in the second quarter as the company cut prices to
retain customers and attract new ones, had become unsustainable
and he expected mergers were not too far away.
Telecom Italia is the leading player in Italy's mobile phone
market, battling it out with Vodafone Italia,
Vimpelcom's Wind and Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa's
3 Italia unit.
"The others are suffering as much or more than we are. In
the next six months ... I expect an easing of the competitive
pressure," Bernabe told analysts on a conference call.
Telecom Italia's EBITDA margin fell 1.8 percentage points to
38.9 percent in the first half of the year
After Telecom Italia walked away from merger talks with
Hutchison's 3 Italia in July, two people familiar with the
matter said Hutchison and third-placed Wind had held talks over
a possible deal.
Consolidation is already underway elsewhere in Europe. Last
month, Telefonica Deutschland agreed to buy rival
E-Plus while last year a takeover in Austria reduced
the number of players there to three from four.
Telecom Italia also confirmed it was willing to spin off its
fixed-line network, a plan that could help it deconsolidate debt
and invest in the growing market for higher-speed Internet.
A fragile Italian economy and slowing growth in Latin
America drove group revenue down 2.7 percent in the first half
and core profit down 6.8 percent.
Goodwill writedowns of 2.2 billion euros, on an acquisitions
made before Bernabe arrived in 2008, resulted in a first-half
net loss of 1.41 billion euros compared with a profit of 1.24
billion euros a year earlier.