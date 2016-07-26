UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia strikes broadband JV with Fastweb

(Recasts with Fastweb deal, adds details)
MILAN, July 26 Telecom Italia and
Swisscom unit Fastweb have agreed to create a joint
venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to
help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in
29 cities across Italy.
The move will help Italy's biggest phone group fend off
rising competition in high-speed Internet infrastructure,
especially from power utility Enel, which is seeking
to establish itself as a credible rival by proposing to use its
pylons and ducts to lay fibre optic cables.
Connecting homes to superfast Internet is a pet project of
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who is keen to close the digital gap
between Italy and the rest of Europe and spur economic growth.
Renzi has openly championed Enel's efforts to invest in
broadband infrastructure after Telecom Italia dragged its feet.
The Fastweb deal could help new CEO Flavio Cattaneo sweeten the
somewhat soured relationship with the state.
The JV, which will be 80-percent owned by Telecom Italia,
could be extended to other sectors, Telecom Italia said in a
statement.
The new partnership will seek to connect around 3 million
homes with a fibre-to-the-home broadband connection with speeds
of up to 1 gigabyte per second.
The announcement came as the former state phone monopoly,
controlled by French media group Vivendi, nudged up
guidance for domestic core earnings this year after reporting
better-than-expected first-half results, helped by a stronger
performance from its mobile operations.
The company said it expects low single digit growth in
domestic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in 2016 on an organic basis.
The company, which had earlier guided to "at least stable"
domestic EBITDA this year, posted its best quarter for domestic
operations since 2009 in the three months to June as efforts to
turn around the heavily indebted group bear fruit.
First-half EBITDA for the whole group, which also includes
its Brazilian operations, rose 2.4 percent to 3.726 billion
euros ($4.09 billion), above a consensus of analysts' forecasts
of 3.62 billion euros provided by the company.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new
sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal
amid competition from Internet rivals, fell 9.9 percent,
slightly less than expected.
Sales slumped 31 percent in Brazil, where the worst economic
downturn in decades is weighing on disposable income for cell
services.
TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone carrier
and majority-owned by Telecom Italia, said earlier on Tuesday it
would cut costs and capital spending to restore profitability
over the next three years.
($1 = 0.9099 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by
Adrian Croft)