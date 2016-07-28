Telecom Italia CEO says tie-up with Mediaset not on agenda - paper

MILAN, July 28 A merger between Telecom Italia
and broadcaster Mediaset is "absolutely not on
the agenda", the Italian phone group's Chief Executive Flavio
Cattaneo told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on
Thursday.
The comments come two days after the CEO of Vivendi
, the French media group that controls Telecom Italia
via a 24.7 percent stake, said he had "an open mind" over the
possibility of a future combination of the two companies.
Cattaneo also told the paper that Telecom Italia's Brazil
unit TIM Participacoes was strategic for the group
and that a sale of the division was no longer being talked
about.
When asked whether a broadband joint venture struck with
Swisscom unit Fastweb in recent days could lead to a
merger with Telecom Italia, Cattaneo said "there are no plans
for acquisitions or industrial alliances with phone companies."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)