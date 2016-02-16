UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia steps up spending at home, slows debt reduction

* Targets 2016-18 Italy spending of 12 bln euros
* To push broadband development, expand in multimedia
* 2015 EBITDA falls 20 pct on one-off charges, weak Brazil
* Shares fall 5 pct on weaker than expected results
(Recasts, adds analyst comments, details throughout)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Feb 16 Telecom Italia plans to
step up spending on building out faster fixed and mobile
networks in its home market as the government pushes to bring
Italy's digital reach up to speed with the rest of Europe and
help kick-start a flagging economy.
The development of a national ultra-fast broadband network
is one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, but
the former state phone monopoly has long resisted the push,
deeming it too expensive.
However, as demand for higher-margin broadband services has
been on the rise and under pressure from the government, Telecom
Italia accelerated its investments at home.
Outlining its new plan to 2018, the heavily indebted company
said on Tuesday it would spend 12 billion euros ($13.4 billion)
in Italy, including 3.6 billion to lay fibre optic cables. The
target is 20 percent higher than the sum it had earmarked in its
previous three-year plan.
"We view today's announcement as an effort to appease the
government," Societe Generale analysts said in a note.
Telecom Italia, which is regarded as a potential takeover
target, said its fibre optic cables would cover 84 percent of
the country by 2018, while its 4G mobile network would cover
more than 98 percent.
The additional spending is expected to stimulate demand and
return domestic core earnings to growth from next year in a
market where Telecom Italia's traditional fixed-line phone
services are losing appeal amid competition from Internet
rivals.
The renewed focus on Italy comes at a time when the worst
economic downturn in decades has weighed on majority-owned
Brazilian unit TIM Participações SA.
The company capped planned spending on upgrading its mobile
network in Brazil, where it expects to grow market share and
EBITDA margin, at 14 billion reais ($3.5 billion).
Telecom Italia, whose top shareholder last year became
French media group Vivendi with a 21.4 percent stake,
also said it plans to strengthen its position in multimedia,
including in video, music, gaming and publishing.
"There is a strong dose of Vivendi influence shaping
strategy, not only in Telecom Italia's elevated expectations on
high-speed broadband but also in multimedia and convergence,"
said Jerry Dellis, an analyst at Jefferies.
Telecom Italia's shares were down 5.2 percent at 0.83 euros
by 1351 GMT after it reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 20 percent last
year, hit by one-off charges totalling 1.08 billion euros and a
further deterioration of its Brazilian business.
Analysts said the EBITDA result was slightly below
expectations but they welcomed a return to growth in mobile
service revenues in Italy in the last quarter of the year.
The group said its net debt would fall to below three times
EBITDA by the end of 2018. However, the new target is less
ambitious than the 2.5 multiple by the end of 2017 which
management had forecast in its previous plan. An analyst said it
was also less aggressive than the two multiple average target of
European peers.
The stock is down 25 percent so far this year, making it the
worst performer among European telecoms operators.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
($1 = 4.0168 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Greg
Mahlich and Susan Thomas)