Italy govt not planning move on Telecom Italia, Alitalia-source

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
ROME, Sept 24 The Italian government has no plans to intervene over Telecom Italia or national carrier Alitalia, which both face potential loss of control to foreign shareholders, a senior government source said on Tuesday.
"The government is staying out of Alitalia and Telecom Italia," the source told Reuters.
The two groups both face possible takeover, adding to the list of large Italian groups which have been acquired by foreign shareholders.
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is raising its stake in Telecom Italia in a complex deal that will strengthen its control over a rival in key markets, while Air France-KLM is considering whether to increase its stake in Alitalia.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.