Telefonica to raise Telecom Italia stake, no voting right changes

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 24 Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco with no changes in voting rights.
In the first phase, Telefonica will raise its stake from the current 46 percent by subscribing to a capital increase in Telco of 324 million euros ($437 million), valuing the underlying Telecom Italia shares at 1.09 euros each, said the Italian shareholders in Telco in a joint statement.
The Italian partners in Telco are Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca.
In a second phase, Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco to 70 percent by subscribing to another Telco capital increase worth 117 million euros without increasing its voting rights.
Telefonica will have the right to increase its voting rights in Telco to up to 64.9 percent starting from Jan 2014, conditional on regulatory aprovals including in Brazil and Argentina.
As of the same date, Telefonica will have the right to buy all the shares in Telco, it said.
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.