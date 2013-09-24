UPDATE 4-Telefonica to increase hold over Telecom Italia

* To lift stake in holding that controls Tel Italia
* Will need regulatory approval to take full control
* Deal increases Telefonica's influence at limited cost
* Prevents third party from taking control
* Deal likely to face intense public scrutiny in Italy
* Telefonica shares steady, Tel Italia up 3.3 percent
By Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN, Sept 24 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
has struck a deal to gradually secure control of
Telecom Italia and its lucrative south American
business without having to launch a full takeover bid.
The multi-part 860 million euro ($1.16 billion) cash and
shares deal secured on Tuesday will allow Telefonica to raise
its stake in Telco, the holding company controlling about 22
percent of Telecom Italia, allowing Telco's other investors,
Intesa Sanpaolo, Generali and Mediobanca
to eventually bow out.
Telefonica, which has debt of nearly 50 billion euros
($67.46 billion), wanted influence over what happens to Telecom
Italia and its prized Brazilian mobile unit Tim Participacoes
but at minimal cost.
Still, the deal has yet to receive the approval of Brazilian
regulators, who could force Telecom Italia to sell TIM
Participacoes if Telefonica acquires full ownership of Telco, a
source at Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel told Reuters.
Despite its own debt burden of nearly 29 billion euros
($39.13 billion) and sinking margins at home, Telecom Italia was
viewed as a potential takeover target, attracting interest from
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and Hong Kong-based Hutchison
Whampoa, while U.S. telecoms group AT&T has also
had contacts with the firm, people close to the matter have
said.
The agreement ends months of speculation over the future of
Telecom Italia which is seeking capital to cut its debt, but is
likely to face scrutiny at a prospective break-up of Italy's
biggest telecoms group as well as possible lay-offs.
Junior economy minister Antonio Catricala ruled out on
Monday a government intervention to keep the former state
monopoly under national control but expressed his support for a
plan to sell the company's fixed-line network, Italy's most
sensitive telecoms infrastructure, to a state-backed fund.
The government's decision not to intervene could have
implications for other large Italian groups, such as Alitalia
which is being stalked by Air France-KLM,
adding to the list of large Italian groups which have been
acquired by foreign shareholders.
For the time being the Spanish group has ensured its Italian
partners looking to cut their unprofitable investments in
Telecom Italia do not sell out to a rival.
"We believe this additional investment made by Telefonica in
Telco was the price the company was willing to pay to keep its
options open at Telecom Italia and keep at large any other third
party that could be interested in Telecom Italia and especially
its Brazilian assets," Espirito Santo analysts said.
Telefonica could push for a sale and break up of the
Brazilian operations which analysts have estimated to be worth
around $10 billion.
GOING BIG
Telefonica will increase its stake in Telco via two capital
increases to 66 percent and then 70 percent. Telco has control
of Telecom Italia because it appoints a majority of members to
its board.
The deal values Telecom Italia shares at 1.09 euros each.
That is nearly twice current market prices, but below book value
for two of Telco's investors - all of which have repeatedly
booked losses since taking control in 2007.
Telefonica shares closed at 11.29 euros, while Telecom
Italia's gained 1.7 percent to 0.60 euros.
Telefonica will use some of its shares to pay down some of
Telco's debt. But its voting rights in Telco will remain
unchanged at 46 percent - and it will not be able to fully buy
out its Telco partners - unless the plan is approved by
antitrust regulators, including those in Brazil.
The Italian investors in Telco will retain the right to
unwind the shareholder pact they share with Telefonica in June
2014, leaving some uncertainty.
"The deal brings no benefit to minority shareholders since
it's all at the holding level," said Stefano Fabiani, a fund
manager at Zenit Sgr. "But valuing Telecom Italia shares at 1.09
euros has set a theoretical upside and if tomorrow there's any
offer, that can't go unobserved."
Italy's telecoms sector is already largely controlled by
foreign capital. Britain's Vodafone owns the country's
second-largest mobile operator, while Swisscom owns the
second-biggest fixed-line player, Fastweb
Italian unions said on Tuesday the Telefonica deal was
worrisome because it did not solve Telecom Italia's debt
problems and may limit its capacity to invest.
The two main parties supporting Letta asked on Tuesday the
government to testify in parliament over Telecom Italia.