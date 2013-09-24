Italy wants attention to jobs in Telecom Italia deal-PM Letta

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Italy's government will follow developments at Telecom Italia to watch over jobs and Italian strategic interests, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday.

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal worth around 860 million euros ($1.16 billion) to increase its stake in Telco, the controlling shareholder in Telecom Italia.

The deal could eventually see Telefonica take control of Telecom Italia.

"We will evaluate the situation make sure maximum attention is paid to employment and all the strategic aspects for Italy," Letta told reporters during a visit to New York.