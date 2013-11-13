UPDATE 1-Regulator looks into Telecom Italia bond, Argentina stake sale

MILAN/ROME Nov 13 Telecom Italia said
officials from market regulator Consob, along with Italy's
financial police, were at its offices on Wednesday to gather
details of its recent convertible bond issue and the sale of a
stake in Telecom Argentina.
The 1.3 billion euro bond and the sale of its Argentinian
asset are part Telecom Italia's new business plan, and have been
criticised by some minority investors who have accused the board
of only looking after the interests of main shareholders.
The inspection also related to company procedures on keeping
privileged information confidential, the Italian phone group
said in a statement.
Telecom Italia said it had always respected Italy's
financial market rules, and guaranteed total cooperation with
authorities.
A source close to Consob said the visits on Wednesday were
made to Telecom Italia's headquarters in Milan and Rome.
Telecom Italia's strategy review, approved at a board
meeting on Nov. 7, comes after a deal in September that gives
Spain's Telefonica an option gradually to take over its
rival by buying out its three Italian partners in
Telco.
Telco, whose Italian investors are Generali,
Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo, is a holding
company that controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake.
Telco appoints the majority of Telecom Italia's board.
In a separate development, judicial sources told Reuters
that a few weeks ago Rome prosecutors opened an investigation
into the sale of Telco shares to Telefonica.
They said prosecutors were also focusing on information
stemming from Consob's checks and that there were no
allegations of wrongdoing at the moment.
Telefonica declined to comment.
On Monday, Telecom Italia mandated its management to
finalise the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina after the
Italian group's chief executive Marco Patuano said he received a
$1 billion offer. Telecom Italia is in talks to sell a
controlling stake in Telecom Argenitna to U.S.-based Fintech.
ASATI, an association of Telecom Italia's small investors,
criticised the transaction, saying it would damage minority
shareholders to the benefit of core investor Telefonica, which
also has a presence in the South American country.
ASATI has also criticised the bond saying it penalised
minority investors, which will see their stakes diluted in three
years' time when institutional investors who bought it will
convert it into Telecom Italia shares.
ASATI, which represents less than 1 percent of the company's
share capital, has asked that the Argentinian deal be discussed
at the Italian company's Dec. 20 shareholder meeting.
At the meeting, investors will be called to vote on a
proposal from FINDIM, which holds 5 percent of the company, to
revoke the current board of Telecom Italia. FINDIM, a holding
company belonging to the family of Italian businessman Marco
Fossati, has proposed its own business plan for Telecom Italia.