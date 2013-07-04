Telecom Italia Media sells 51 pct of MTV Italia to Viacom

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MILAN, July 4 Italian television company Telecom Italia Media said on Thursday it signed an agreement to sell 51 percent of music channel MTV Italia to Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom Inc.
The Italian broadcaster, controlled by telecoms group Telecom Italia, will receive 10 million euros for the stake in MTV Italia.
Telecom Italia Media will waive 9.7 million euros ($12.58 million) in financial receivables from MTV Italia, Telecom Italia Media said in a statement.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.