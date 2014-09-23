UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi opts out of 4G auction, raises merger questions

(Adds details from filing, background)

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA said on Tuesday it did not plan to participate in an auction for broadcast spectrum next week, adding to speculation of an upcoming takeover in a highly competitive wireless market.

Any Brazilian wireless carrier left out of the fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auction is likely to face merger pressure from other players, the superintendent of competition at telecom regulator Anatel told Reuters in July.

Oi was not immediately available for comment.

The upcoming auction will be of bandwidth in the 700 MHz range, which offers far more cost-effective 4G coverage than the 2.5 GHz spectrum auctioned in 2012. Rivals Telefonica Brasil SA , TIM Participações SA and the Claro unit of Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV handed in their sealed bids on Tuesday.

Oi said it had sufficient bandwidth in the 2.5 GHz range to attend to its clients' 4G needs until 2017 and would be able to use part of its bandwidth in the 1.8 GHz range in the future.

Speculation has swirled this year over possible mergers in Brazil's cooling telecom market, where stiff competition and expensive investments in new technology is hurting profits.

Oi hired Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual last month to explore a possible joint bid for TIM with America Movil, which also expressed interest.

BTG was looking to include Telefonica in a joint bid, sources told Reuters at the time, but the Spanish rival has been focused on its takeover of local broadband operator GVT and declined to comment on any potential talks with Oi.

The Brazilian company's enormous debt load has limited its maneuvering room, adding to speculation that TIM's parent company, Telecom Italia SpA, could respond with a takeover offer for Oi. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)