版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 20:39 BJT

Brazil communications minister says carriers denied deal for TIM

BRASILIA Nov 5 Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday that operators Oi, Claro and Vivo denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid for rival TIM.

On Friday, two sources told Reuters that Oi SA and the local units of America Movil SAB and Telefonica SA had agreed to offer a combined 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA , the Brazil division of Telecom Italia SpA.

($1 = 2.50 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐