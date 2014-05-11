Samsung plans to Tizen smartphone in Russia, India - WSJ

May 11 Samsung Electronics Co is
preparing to launch a new smartphone in Russia and India based
on its homegrown operating system Tizen, people familiar with
the matter said, according to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Officials at Samsung were not immediately available for
comment Sunday afternoon.
The paper said this was the latest step in Samsung's push to
compete more directly in mobile software and services with
Google Inc and Apple Inc.
The South Korean technology giant is planning an event in
Moscow in the coming weeks to introduce a smartphone running on
the Tizen operating system, the people told the Journal.
The launch in Russia would be presented at an "Unpacked"
event, similar to the format that Samsung uses to unveil its
flagship devices, one person told the paper.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Rosalind Russell)