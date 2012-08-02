UPDATE 2-Brazil lifts ban on new mobile plan sales

* Anatel to monitor investments to ensure quality
* Networks, customer service shoddy because of rapid growth
* Carriers commit to invest additional $1.96 bln through
2014
BRASILIA, Aug 2 Brazil lifted a partial ban on
new sales of mobile phone plans on Thursday, but warned it would
remain vigilant to ensure operators fulfill investments to
improve overburdened networks and poor customer service.
Lifting the ban, telecoms regulator Anatel said that the
affected operators, Brazil's three leading mobile carriers, had
provided satisfactory plans to ensure better service and
coverage.
The decision benefits TIM Participações, a unit
of Telecom Italia, Brazilian carrier Oi and
Claro, a unit of Mexico's America Movil. Sales of new
plans can resume on Friday, Anatel said.
On July 18, Anatel ordered the carriers to stop selling new
mobile plans in states where they were providing poor customer
service and spotty wireless coverage.
The move, a surprisingly harsh punishment in a country where
regulatory agencies have long been lax, was widely applauded by
consumers increasingly frustrated with poor cell phone service.
Jammed networks, and slow and unresponsive customer service
centers, are the result of years of non-stop growth for mobile
carriers in Brazil. The saturation has increasingly been
compared to the country's rickety road, rail, and air
infrastructure, which the government hopes to improve before
Brazil hosts the World Cup of soccer in 2014 and Olympics in
2016.
During the country's recent economic boom, millions of new
customers bought phones and cell plans. In São Paulo, South
America's biggest city, regulators recently had to add a ninth
digit to local cell phones because eight-number combinations
were running out.
Despite the growth, regulators say carriers have failed to
reinvest in their services. TIM, Brazil's No. 2 wireless
carrier, was banned from selling plans in 19 states, Oi in five
states and Claro in three.
Anatel lifted the suspension after the carriers committed to
increase investments over the next few years by a combined 4
billion reais (US$1.96 billion), bringing total spending plans
by the companies in the period to 20 billion reais ($9.8
billion).
However, Anatel also said that it would start examining the
investments on a quarterly basis to ensure service and coverage
are improving, and that the carriers that do not comply will
face fines and penalties.
"This improvement plan is just a first step. We'll continue
to closely monitor the improvements in services and the
networks," João Rezende, president of Anatel, said at a news
conference in the capital, Brasilia.
"We recognize that services aren't going to improve
overnight, but in the call centers, it's possible to resolve the
problems in the short term," he said, adding that network
improvements would take longer, probably four to six months.
The Anatel ban caught the telecoms companies by surprise.
The carriers first lashed out at the measure as extreme, but
then scrambled to come up with investment plans to resume
business as soon as possible.
In a statement, Claro said it had explained to Anatel how it
would "maintain the quality of its network, improve its customer
service, and offer the capacity necessary to meet demand during
the World Cup and Olympics."
Oi, in its own statement, "reiterates its commitment to
improved quality of mobile services."
TIM shares rose 3.57 percent on Thursday in anticipation of
the announcement. Oi shares ended 0.64 percent lower, falling in
line with the benchmark Bovespa index in Sao Paulo.