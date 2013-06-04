UPDATE 1-Wind Mobile's Lacavera eyes Mobilicity after Telus bid thwarted

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 4 Anthony Lacavera, the
entrepreneur behind the launch of Wind Mobile, said on Tuesday
his group is interested in buying Mobilicity after the Canadian
government effectively blocked Telus Corp's bid for the
small wireless company.
The possible combination of the two small wireless carriers
would compliment Ottawa's push to boost competition in the
telecommunications sector after the federal government on
Tuesday, for the time being, effectively blocked large
established providers from buying airwaves from struggling new
players.
Industry Minister Christian Paradis earlier on Tuesday
quashed the C$380 million ($367.34 million) bid from Telus,
Canada's second largest wireless company by subscribers, for
Mobilicity.
"Our past offers for Mobilicity stand and we look forward to
having ongoing discussions with them," Lacavera, Wind's chairman
and chief executive officer, told Reuters at a telecom
conference in Toronto.
Lacavera is in the process of transferring his voting
interest in Wind Mobile to Russia-focused Vimpelcom Ltd,
but maintains a minority economic interest.
He said Wind had done due diligence on Mobilicity around a
year ago, and that the government's removal of ambiguity on who
could buy the valuable spectrum assets wireless companies covet
had reinvigorated his desire for Wind Mobile to grow into a
significant fourth national carrier.
Canada's wireless industry is dominated by Telus, BCE Inc's
Bell unit and Rogers Communications, which
each have more than 7 million customers. Wind has about 600,000.
"What this does is give me and Vimpelcom a solid policy
foundation to build a business plan. There was a lot of
ambiguity, up until this morning," Lacavera said.
"That clarity is excellent for all market players. It
certainly positions us to revisit the Mobilicity bid."
Vimpelcom was not immediately reachable for a comment on its
plans in Canada after the federal government's ruling on the
Telus offer for Mobilicity.
Debt-laden Mobilicity, which along with Wind and several
others bought airwaves in 2008 that Telus and its main rivals
were barred from bidding on, has around 250,000 customers but is
mostly coveted for its spectrum assets.
"The value in Mobilicity for us is the spectrum," Lacavera
said. "Unfortunately there's very little value in the network or
the subscribers."