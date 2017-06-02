European telecoms firms pin hopes on "Esports" video game gladiators

* Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange investing in "Esports"
* Seen soon reaching bigger audience than traditional sports
* Market could be worth $20 billion within 10 years
By Andrés González
MADRID, June 2 Marcos Ochoa has just landed the
dream job for many young Europeans: he is being paid to play
video games.
The 27-year-old Spaniard, whose internet nickname is
"Aeroz", is a rising star of the Esports, or video games
competitions that are played online or even in sports arenas.
With championships watched by crowds of fans similar to
traditional events like the NBA basketball finals or soccer
World Cup, telecoms firms see Esports as a way to lure younger
clients and brand themselves as digital companies rather than
merely providers of phone services.
In April, Ochoa and four teammates signed a deal to become
Vodafone's official squad in Counter Strike, a game
where the player can tackle terrorists trying to take hostages
or carry out a bombing.
Vodafone, along with European rivals Telefonica and
Orange, are investing in building up the industry by
creating teams, TV channels or leagues.
With global revenues of $500 million in 2016, Esports remain
financially tiny compared with the combined $450 billion income
of the film, television series and sports industries in which
those firms already compete for the best distribution rights.
Ochoa earns in a month what a top soccer player might make
in an hour, and the telecom firms still need to build a business
model able to bring in significant revenue from young people
accustomed to consuming online products largely for free.
But according to data compiled by JP Morgan, the number of
Esports fans is forecast to grow more than 50 percent by 2019 to
500 million people globally, generating revenues of $1 billion.
Industry experts see a potential for a $10-20 billion market
eventually.
Already numbers are expected to challenge audiences even for
American Football's premier event, consultancy Deloitte said.
"This year, an Esports event could get more audience than
the Super Bowl and in a near future land more revenue for image
rights," Deloitte said in a report published last month.
Spain is a leading market in Europe, offering more of the
fast fibre optic connections which video gamers and spectators
demand than Britain, Germany and France combined as well as easy
access to millions of players in Latin America.
Its Liga de Videojuegos Profesionales (LVP), or League of
Professional Video Gamers with 60,000 daily viewers, is the
world's third-biggest after the United States and South Korea.
It was bought last year by Spanish sports rights firm
Mediapro, which also owns the La Liga football rights, and is
sponsored by Orange.
Telefonica, meanwhile, launched in January on its premium TV
platform Movistar+, a 24 hour channel broadcasting the best
competitions and has created its own team, Movistar Riders,
which competes with Vodafone's G2, in which Ochoa plays.
UNDER-MONETISED
None of the three companies has disclosed how much they have
spent so far in Esports but Ignacio Martinez, who oversees
Vodafone's Esports strategy in Spain, says it is the first time
since he joined the industry 15 years ago that he sees telecoms
companies rushing into a new market this way.
Martinez says his two squads which play Counter Strike and
League of Legends, a game where players fight each other,
receive support from fitness coaches, psychologists,
physiotherapists, project managers and technical directors, like
any professional football or basket ball team.
"It's a natural place to be for a telco because without a
good fibre or mobile connection, you cannot play or watch. We're
targeting a rising audience of digital natives who are extremely
active on social media and influence their parents on which
telecoms services they should buy," Martinez said.
The return on an investment seen in the ball park of the
tens of millions of euros is potentially huge - and quick.
According to the data from JP Morgan, an Esports viewer
generates $3.3 in revenue compared with $44.1 on average for
U.S. professional sports leagues such as NFL or NBA.
And at the current growth rate, Esports could reach in just
10 years monetisation levels that took 50 years to achieve in
traditional sports.
WILD WEST
Yet, for many investors, Esports remains a wild west where
different publishers, such as Activision, several event
organisers, various platforms and dozens of different teams and
leagues compete with almost no rules.
Spain's LVP for instance showcases seven games, including
hits League of Legends, warfare game Call of Duty and soccer
game FIFA, but not Counter Strike, which belongs to the rival
ESL league. Spain is also home to two additional leagues.
This fragmentation signals the problems ahead for telecom
providers in persuading gamers to part with their money, such as
with "micro-payments" - small sums for add-on features which at
the moment go typically only to the games' publishers.
"Revenue right now primarily comes from sponsorship but
we're moving into a new revenue generation model based on
content and micro-payments," said Ignacio Fernandez-Vega Feijoo,
director of strategy for Movistar+.
The arrival of professional sports teams could accelerate
this transition as they bring a bigger audience, know-how and
money, especially to pay players.
Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Valencia CF, Schalke
04 and AS Roma are among the soccer clubs which now have Esports
teams. Next season, the U.S. basketball league NBA will also
sponsor a digital league with 17 of its 30 teams.
Vodafone's Ochoa, says he could have not taken the plunge to
become a professional player just two years ago.
He currently earns close to 1,000 euros per month to be the
"support" in his Counter Strike team, a back-up role for the
player who shoots the enemies.
While a modest salary compared with traditional sports or
even the top global stars of the Esports who last year made
close to $2 million, it is in line with the average wage for a
Spaniard of his age.
"Before, my family used to tell me 'stop wasting your time
playing games and do your homework'. But now, everybody wants to
make money out of it," Ochoa said.
