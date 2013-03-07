Regulators end probe of big 5 EU telecoms firms over standards

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, March 7 EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday they were closing a preliminary investigation into Europe's biggest telecoms firms over development of new technology standards for mobile services.
The European Commission, which acts as competition watchdog for the 27-country European Union, said it was satisfied that the operators had handed standardisation work over to the GSMA mobile industry grouping and other sector-wide associations.
It had been worried that work by five major operators - Vodafone, France Telecom, Telecom Italia , Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica -risked shutting out competitors and harming consumers.
"The Commission welcomes this transfer, which allows more stakeholder participation. It is a positive step that reduces the risk of standard setting work affecting competition negatively," the Commission said in a statement.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.