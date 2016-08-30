Fridman's LetterOne invests in mobile challenger FreedomPop

FRANKFURT Aug 30 FreedomPop, a U.S. startup
challenging the mobile industry by offering free voice and data
plans, has received a $50 million investment to fund
international expansion from LetterOne, the investment vehicle
owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
Luxembourg-based LetterOne (L1) said on Tuesday it had
received national security clearance from the U.S. Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to complete the
$50 million investment.
FreedomPop announced the investment earlier this year but
did not reveal the identity of the investor.
FreedomPop, founded five years ago in Los Angeles, supplies
voice and data services for mobile users by leasing wholesale
network capacity from established mobile network providers such
as Sprint and Hutchison's Three UK.
The company offers packages of voice calling minutes, text
messages and data plans of around 200 megabytes free of charge,
making money when consumers use up their free capacity and by
charging for add-on services.
FreedomPop offers mobile voice and data services in the
United States, Britain, and Spain. It now plans to
enter eight more countries by the end of next year, followed by
a fast roll-out across Asia, Europe and Latin America.
The company has introduced a variety of novel offers to the
telecom industry including a low-cost Wi-Fi calling and data
service across the United States and offers that give callers
free access to WhatsApp in 30 countries.
LetterOne will help forge strategic partnerships in emerging
markets for FreedomPop, the investor said. It seeks to fund
late-stage high-growth Internet companies and announced a $200
million investment in Uber earlier this
year.
L1 Senior Partner Mustafa Kiral will join FreedomPop's board
of directors. He previously oversaw mergers and acquisitions at
Altimo, the telecom investment arm of Fridman, including a joint
venture between Russia's Vimpelcom and Wind Italy.
FreedomPop has raised around $109 million to date from a
variety of top-tier Silicon Valley and European venture funds,
along with Malaysian telecoms conglomerate Axiata Group
.
