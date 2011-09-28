Europe slow to adopt 4G mobile-sector execs

| PARIS, Sept 28
fourth-generation mobile networks is trailing major operators in
the United States and parts of Asia which are already offering
the service to millions of customers.
In interviews at the Broadband World Forum in Paris, telecom
equipment makers and operators said construction of super-fast
mobile networks had begun in Germany and Nordic markets
including Norway and Sweden.
But other major markets such as France, Spain, Italy and
Britain will not start building out of so-called LTE (Long Term
Evolution) technology in earnest until 2013 since regulators
there were still auctioning 4G licences.
"Europe is lagging behind," said Philippe Keryer, head of
gear maker Alcatel-Lucent's sales to operators
worldwide. "Elsewhere, the LTE phenomenon has already begun."
The issue is on the radar of the European Commission and
some national governments, which fear their economies will be
less competitive as a result.
With the advent of smartphones and tablet computers, people
connect increasingly to the web to browse, play games or watch
video, leading to an explosion of data traffic on mobile
networks.
Telecom operators are responding with a slew of new
technologies, including everything from 4G to offloading traffic
to fixed networks over Wi-Fi, to try to keep up.
Their aim is also to bring down the cost per bit of
transmitting mobile data, so as to protect their profitability.
Europe's existing third generation mobile networks tend to
deliver faster speeds and better service than those of their
U.S. rivals, according to analysts and industry executives,
because they were built more densely to comply with regulatory
requirements over the past decade
So unlike in the United States where operators like AT&T
suffered serious quality of service problems with the advent of
smartphones such as Apple's iPhone, major operators like
Telefonica and France Telecom do not have as
urgent a need for 4G.
Operators are also likely to rollout 4G mobile gradually,
adding it first in areas where data load is heaviest, such as in
business districts of big cities.
However, in Germany, operators like Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE) and Vodafone have actually started building
4G networks in the countryside first because regulators wanted
them to address the lack of fast broadband in rural areas.
Although 4G buildouts require huge investments in mobile
licences and network equipment, the new technology should
eventually spur revenue growth for operators since people using
smartphones and tablets usually sign up for more expensive
mobile plans, analysts say.
But Johan Wibergh, head of gear maker Ericsson's (ERICb.ST)
network business, said so far operators who have deployed LTE do
not charge customers more for the improved mobile service.
Mike Wright, who leads Australian operator Telstra's
wireless business, said the company would benefit in other ways
from the 4G network it just launched across the country in major
cities.
"We aren't charging more for LTE because we want people to
move over to it," he said. "Not only does it help us keep up
with the growth in mobile Internet, it also cheaper for us since
it has a lower cost per bit to transmit data."
